ZYX (ZYX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,017.00

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. ZYX has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZYX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZYX
