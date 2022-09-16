0Chain Market Cap Hits $6.89 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $45,504.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064808 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078015 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.