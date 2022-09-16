1,031 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $211.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.