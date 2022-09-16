10,476 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $480,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $1,946,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

