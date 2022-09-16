11,161 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

