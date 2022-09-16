1,133 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $245.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average is $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

