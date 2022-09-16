1,165 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $75.01 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

