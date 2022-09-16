1,600 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

