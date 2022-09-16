16,143 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,941,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

