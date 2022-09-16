1irstGold Price Tops $69.11 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $12,377.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for about $69.11 or 0.00349012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.60 or 0.99999283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.