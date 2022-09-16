1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells $19,149.48 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $19,149.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,808.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.23 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.87.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

