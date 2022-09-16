1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells $19,149.48 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $19,149.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,808.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.23 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.87.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
