200 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

