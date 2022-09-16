20,389 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

