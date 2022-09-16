23,467 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $21,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

