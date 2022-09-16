2,963 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 168,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

