29Metals Limited (29M) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 13th

29Metals Limited (ASX:29M – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

29Metals Limited explores, develops, and produces copper focused base and precious metals. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Grove property located in Western Australia; the Capricorn Copper property situated in Queensland; and the Redhill project located in southern Chile.

