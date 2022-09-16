300 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 274,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,640,000 after buying an additional 41,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.93.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

