36,648 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

