4,150 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $116.71 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.56.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

