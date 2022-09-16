418 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

