467 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

