4,670 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 376,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

