4,849 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,469.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

