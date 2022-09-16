5,052 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

