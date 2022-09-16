51,843 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.