51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. 51job has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 51job by 57.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 51job by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 123.4% in the first quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

