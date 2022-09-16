5,445 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,230,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,972,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 709,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

GILD stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

