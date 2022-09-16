704 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $158.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.