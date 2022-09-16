88mph Trading Down 12.3% This Week (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00012587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $85,857.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.