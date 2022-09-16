89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 327.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.68. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

