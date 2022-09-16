908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.13. 1,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Specifically, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 908,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,796,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,636.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,815. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,294 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 26.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,034 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.