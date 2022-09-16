99,326 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,326 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.22 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

