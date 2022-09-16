AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $49.43.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
