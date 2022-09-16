AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $49.43.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

