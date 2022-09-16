ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE:ABB opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ABB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

