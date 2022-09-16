ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
ABB Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ABB opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
