ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $22,145,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ABB

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

Get Rating

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

