AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

