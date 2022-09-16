Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (AEF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

AEF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

