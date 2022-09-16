Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (AEF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
AEF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.72.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
