abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.