Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Stock Up 1.8 %

ABST stock opened at C$14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,663.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of C$8.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

