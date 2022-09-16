Abyss Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $162,145.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

