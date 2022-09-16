AC Milan Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00019668 BTC on exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AC Milan Fan Token

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC Milan Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/acmilan.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC Milan Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC Milan Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC Milan Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

