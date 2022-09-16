ACENT (ACE) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, ACENT has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $2.26 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 166.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.