Achain Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $41,663.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

