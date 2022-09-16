ACoconut (AC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,013.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $193,768.36 and approximately $31,013.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029821 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.