Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 44.1% in August

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

