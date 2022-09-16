Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 44.1% in August

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.