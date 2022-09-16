ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Purchases 3,109 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 926,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25.

NYSE ACR opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Articles

