Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $339.00

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $212,454.16 and approximately $339.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,369,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.