Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

AYI opened at $159.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

