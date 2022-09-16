Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOLF opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Acushnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.