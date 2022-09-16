Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00172245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00283531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00752273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00605002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00261950 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

